Police investigating Hull St. crash that killed pedestrian

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on Friday night.
The pedestrian was crossing Hull Street Road around 8:50 p.m. and then he fell near E. Clopton Street. The man was laying in the street and then he was hit by a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital and he later died of his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator R.Rose at 804-646-1665 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.