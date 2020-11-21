Police identify man killed in Caroline Co. crash

CAROLINE CO., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have identified a man who died Saturday in a crash in Caroline County.
Investigators said Earl Garnett, 55, was driving a 2008 Ford F150 when it ran off the road, overcorrected and struck multiple trees on Nov. 20. Police responded to the crash on Tidewater Trail near Hicks Landing Road shortly before 9 p.m.
Police said Garnett — a Fredericksburg, Virginia, resident and the vehicle’s only occupant — died at the scene.
