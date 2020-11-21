Martinsville man wanted after deputies say he stabbed fiance

Willie Lee Turner is wanted on multiple charges after allegedly stabbing his fiance. (Source: Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Irby | November 21, 2020 at 5:55 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 5:55 PM

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man is wanted after allegedly stabbing his fiancé during an argument.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a domestic incident at a home on Willow Ct. around 8:30 Thursday night. They found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her head, torso and arms. The 47-year-old was alert and communicated with deputies. She was flown to Roanoke for treatment.

Deputies determined an argument over the use of a vehicle had been underway between the victim and her fiancé, Willie Lee Turner. During the argument, police say Turner began to assault the victim and her two children, ages 9 and 24, before allegedly grabbing a kitchen knife and stabbing his fiancé multiple times.

Turner left the scene in the victim’s lime green Fiat two-door hatchback with Virginia license UPW-4617.

The 61-year-old man is wanted on multiple charges, including malicious wounding, two counts of strangulation, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Anyone with information regarding Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463. Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information related to a crime.

