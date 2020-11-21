Man taken to Richmond hospital after shooting

Petersburg, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating after a shooting earlier tonight.
Officers were called to the Econo Lodge on the 900 block of Winfield Road at approximately 7:27P.M for reports of a person shot.
A male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound which is considered non-life threatening.
The victim was taken to a Richmond area hospital due to the nature of his injury.
If you were in the area of this incident, and you saw or heard anything you are asked to contact police at (804)732-4222 or by going to P3tips.com. Remember that Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
