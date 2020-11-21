Hopewell police deliver 51,000 lbs of food during Thanksgiving community drive

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department was out in full force on Saturday afternoon, delivering 51,000 pounds of food to make sure city residents could put food on the table this Thanksgiving.
They set up shop at Hopewell High School between noon and 4 p.m., delivering hundreds of meals to a long line of cars with everything from fresh meat and vegetables to turkeys.
”With the impact that COVID-19 had on everyone throughout the country, we just wanted to find a way to make Thanksgiving possible for some families who couldn’t make it happen for themselves,” said Ron Fregeolle, community officer.
Within the first hour, Hopewell’s community officers say they passed out more than 1,000 meals.
All of the 33,000 pounds of frozen chicken from Tyson food, 13,000 pounds of dry goods from Feedmore and even hundreds of pounds of donations from Food Lion were donated free of charge to help make the event possible.
“We’re guardians of the city,” said community officer Michael Redavid. “We’ll help you, defend you and we’ll give back to you.”
The city says the event was thought up and planned by police officers Ron Fregeolle and Mike Redavid.
