Hospital celebrates Henrico woman’s 106th birthday

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - On the morning of her 106th birthday, Hanover resident Alice Langford was a patient in Henrico Doctor’s Hospital.
Langford’s care team — made up of healthcare workers in the hospital’s Progressive Neurovascular Care Unit — decided the milestone was worth celebrating.
Nurses sang “Happy Birthday” as they brought birthday cards and red velvet cake to her room.
But the best gift: She was able to go home that day.
“Thanks to Alice’s resilience and her care team’s support, Alice was discharged yesterday afternoon and able to spend the rest of her birthday at home,” stated a Facebook post from the hospital.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.