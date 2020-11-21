Forecast: Warm and sunny again for Saturday

After today, the weather pattern will be more inconsistent

By Sophia Armata | November 21, 2020 at 5:34 AM EST - Updated November 21 at 5:34 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be very warm for late November!

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Few showers likely at night. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Night Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Early morning shower, otherwise turning mostly sunny and mild. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Early Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold again. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with mainly night showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s (Night Rain Chance: 30%)

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s (Rain Chance: 50%)

FRIDAY: Isolated shower early otherwise turning partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

