Forecast: Warm and sunny again for Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be very warm for late November!
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Few showers likely at night. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Night Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Early morning shower, otherwise turning mostly sunny and mild. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Early Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold again. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with mainly night showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s (Night Rain Chance: 30%)
THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Isolated shower early otherwise turning partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
