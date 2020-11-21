Dominion Energy’s tree-planting program incorporates bee pollinators

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - “Project Plant It!” a tree-planting initiative started by Dominion Energy, is adding wildflowers to the program in 2021.
Participants will receive free redbud tree seedlings and a free packet of wildflower seeds specifically designed to attract bees and other pollinators.
“We wanted to commemorate the occasion by creating an educational and fun feature that would complement our tree program and align with Project Plant It’s mission to teach the next generation how to be good stewards of our environment,” Melanie Rapp Beale, community affairs manager at Dominion Energy and Project Plant It! coordinator.
Project Plant It! is available for students of all ages and grade levels. Schools, scout troops, clubs and other entities that work with youth are eligible to request redbud tree seedlings and wildflower seed packets online at projectplantit.com.
In 2020, the program distributed 60,000 redbud tree seedlings despite COVID-19. Distribution was halted in the spring and the Arbor Day Foundation was able to refrigerate the seedlings until new distribution plans were created. Fifty-three organizations in six states were able to receive and distribute the seedlings under the new plans.
