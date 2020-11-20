Virginia ABC shipping to customers in parts of Richmond, state

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC announced the company will be shipping spirits, mixers and Virginia wines directly to their homes. This is part of a pilot initiative from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC).
Shipping is currently available to residents living within the delivery zones in:
Cities
- Richmond
- Suffolk
- Chesapeake
- Hampton
- Newport News
- Norfolk
- Virginia Beach
Counties
- Henrico
- Chesterfield
- Fairfax
- Loudoun
- Fauquier
- Prince William
- Southampton
- Isle of Wight
Customers who wish to have products shipped to their residence must use ABC’s online ordering platform located on the website and follow these steps:
- Select one of the five shipping stores using the store finder tool or the “My Store” link in the header.
- Click “Make This My Store.”
- Add products to your cart.
- Go to the checkout screen and select “Ship to My Home.”
- Enter home shipping information on the checkout page. This validates whether your address is eligible for shipping from your selected store.
There is a limit to the number of orders a store can process each day. Once that limit has been reached, “Ship to My Home” will no longer be available on the store’s website.
Customers may still pick up their order via curbside or in-store.
Specialty items, including highly sought bourbons, whiskies and other small-batch spirits offerings, are not available for home shipping at this time.
Online customers whose home address falls in the shipping zone of the following ABC stores can participate:
- Store 99 at 378 Elden Street in Herndon (within a 15-mile radius)
- Store 86 at 2610 Buford Road in Richmond
- Store 136 at 32-F Catoctin Circle in Leesburg
- Store 349 at 237 South Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake
- Store 377 at 3575 Bridge Road, Suite 29 in Suffolk
For eligible residences, if an order is placed at one of the five pilot shipping stores Monday through Thursday before 2 p.m., it will be delivered the next day.
Orders placed after 2 p.m. are not guaranteed to arrive the next day.
Orders placed Friday through Sunday may take 2-3 days to arrive.
All shipping will be through UPS.
The person accepting the package must be 21 years of age or older. The package may be accepted by another adult as long as the person is over 21 and shows a valid ID.
There is a $10 minimum for home shipping orders and a maximum order limit of 12 bottles.
All orders will be assessed a $10 flat rate for shipping and a $2.50 per bottle fee, which covers the specialized packaging intended to protect the products.
