Two-year driver’s license renewal option now available online

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The DMV is allowing drivers to get a two-year renewal online or through the mail.
This means drivers do not have to go to the DMV in-person to renew.
Officials say this special two-year renewal option is saving half a million Virginians that not-so-fun trip to the DMV.
The only catch is that it is only available for a two-year renewal instead of the usual five or eight years you would get if you renewed in-person. However, if you still want the five or eight-year renewal or a Real I.D., you will have to go to the DMV.
The first time slots available in Richmond are not until February.
The DMV is currently notifying people who are eligible for the two-year renewal.
