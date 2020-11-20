Turkey Giveaways: How to get help preparing your Thanksgiving meal this year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several free turkey giveaways are happening throughout central Virginia before Thanksgiving.
The Hopewell Police Department is giving out free turkeys Saturday at Hopewell High School from noon to 4 p.m.
The Henrico Police Athletic League is hosting one as well at their administrative office on Staples Mill Road from 9 to 10 a.m.
As for Richmond, the Military Retirees Club is handing out free Thanksgiving dinners from 10 a.m. to noon at their location on Sledd Street.
Next week, you can get a free turkey at Club 533 on East Third Street in Richmond from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
And the city of Petersburg is purchasing pre-packaged meals to deliver to needy families. Approximately 7,000 meals will be prepared and handed out starting Nov. 24.
