Turkey Giveaways: How to get help preparing your Thanksgiving meal this year

Turkey Giveaways: How to get help preparing your Thanksgiving meal this year
Several free turkey giveaways are happening throughout central Virginia before Thanksgiving. (Source: WXIX)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 20, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 4:04 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several free turkey giveaways are happening throughout central Virginia before Thanksgiving.

The Hopewell Police Department is giving out free turkeys Saturday at Hopewell High School from noon to 4 p.m.

The Henrico Police Athletic League is hosting one as well at their administrative office on Staples Mill Road from 9 to 10 a.m.

As for Richmond, the Military Retirees Club is handing out free Thanksgiving dinners from 10 a.m. to noon at their location on Sledd Street.

Next week, you can get a free turkey at Club 533 on East Third Street in Richmond from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

And the city of Petersburg is purchasing pre-packaged meals to deliver to needy families. Approximately 7,000 meals will be prepared and handed out starting Nov. 24.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.