’To-go’ style Thanksgiving feast held at Greater Richmond Convention Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Greater Richmond Convention Center (GRCC) announced there will be a ‘to-go’ style Thanksgiving feast due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast is a free event for those in the Greater Richmond Metropolitan Area.
The feast will be held on Nov. 26.
Doors for volunteers will open at 8 a.m. at the GRCC Business Center.
Doors for guests will open at 10:30 a.m. at Exhibit Hall A on 5th Street.
