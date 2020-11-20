’To-go’ style Thanksgiving feast held at Greater Richmond Convention Center

By Adrianna Hargrove | November 20, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Greater Richmond Convention Center (GRCC) announced there will be a ‘to-go’ style Thanksgiving feast due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast is a free event for those in the Greater Richmond Metropolitan Area.

The feast will be held on Nov. 26.

Doors for volunteers will open at 8 a.m. at the GRCC Business Center.

Doors for guests will open at 10:30 a.m. at Exhibit Hall A on 5th Street.

