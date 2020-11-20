Shopping online versus in the stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - COVID-19 has drastically changed our shopping habits. In fact, around 67% of Americans now plan to do the majority of their gift shopping online.
That’s two-thirds of holiday shoppers that say they are buying gifts online this year and using a credit card, according to a new NerdWallet survey.
Kim Palmer a personal finance expert with the company says that doesn’t mean everything has to be delivered to your front door.
You have to depend on the mail being on time.
“More than ever people plan to shop online and they also plan to order online or through an app and then go pick it up in a store so you can avoid the crowd and avoid the line,” Palmer said.
If you try out in-store pickup, Palmer says to make sure you look for a coupon.
Stores are offering specific deals trying to get you to use this newer service.
But all this online shopping also means more credit card usage.
She says it’s great if you are trying to earn rewards points, but you have to be diligent about paying it off right away in the billing cycle.
That way an interest payment doesn’t wipe away those rewards.
Also, she says if you do shop online, use a credit card and not your debit card.
Credit cards offer better protection from fraud.
Also if your card is compromised the crooks aren’t stealing money directly out of your bank account.
