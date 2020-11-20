Police offer tips on how to stay safe while during selling app exchanges

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Everyone is always looking for the best deals during the holiday shopping season - including robbers - and now four men are charged for two armed robberies in Henrico this week. The target? The coveted, new PlayStation Five.
The exchange was made through a selling app, and police want to make sure your shopping doesn’t go south this season.
Henrico Police say the first robbery took place around 4:30 pm Tuesday on Innslake Drive. Some of the suspects had set up to buy PlayStations from the first victim, who they instead robbed.
“Two individuals came and met the individuals, snatched both items, and they took off in separate vehicles,” said Lt. Matthew Pecka with Henrico Police.
The newly-acquired gaming systems then became the bait for their next crime - just two hours later.
“We had another incident on the 4500 block on South Laburnum Ave, again where a citizen was meeting individuals to purchase items,” Lt. Pecka said.
This time, the victim thought he was buying a PlayStation, but he got robbed instead.
Two victims in two hours and Henrico Police want to make sure you don’t get victimized through one of these deals.
Lt. Pecka laid out some tips, as more and more people turn to private selling apps for deep discounts. He reminds citizens to be cognizant of what they’re dealing with:
“Make sure that you know who you’re talking to. Some of the apps today, they rate the buyers and the sellers. Do these people have ratings or recommendations from others that may have purchased from them in the past? We also recommend considering public places, such as your local law enforcement station and public shopping area, where there’s lots of people around.”
In addition, Henrico Police recommend that if you confronted by a robber, comply with the instructions and do not attempt to argue. Additionally, contact the police immediately with a description, direction of travel, and any other pertinent details.
