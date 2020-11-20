Over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 213,331 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Friday, a 2,544 case increase from Thursday.
The state totals stand at 3,912 deaths with 13,914 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,439,600 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remained at 7.0 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Eight new outbreaks were reported on Friday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,468.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 31,433 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 12,951 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 8,451 cases, 468 hospitalizations, 124 deaths
- Henrico: 7,604 cases, 559 hospitalizations, 242 deaths
- Richmond: 6,215 cases, 489 hospitalizations, 80 deaths
- Hanover: 2,139 cases, 149 hospitalizations, 49 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,031 cases, 91 hospitalizations, 31 deaths
- Goochland: 389 cases, 32 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
