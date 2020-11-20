News to Know for Nov. 20: License renewal option; Holiday travel plans; SOL testing flexibility

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Warmer air is filtering into the air thanks to some southerly flow.
Today will be sunny and milder. Highs in the mid 60s.
The DMV is allowing drivers to get a two-year renewal online or through the mail.
The first time slots available in Richmond are not until February.
The DMV is currently notifying people who are eligible for the two-year renewal.
Americans are rethinking their holiday travel plans. New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday suggests putting a halt to traveling to see family.
It’s one week before Thanksgiving and students are getting ready to go home.
A new recommendation from the CDC urges Americans not to travel to see family this Thanksgiving.
In just the past week, more than a million COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States. There are growing concerns college students who live away from home can unknowingly pass the virus on to loved ones while at home.
Virginia schools will have some flexibility in administering Standards of Learning tests to elementary and middle school students this spring, according to a Thursday news release from the state Department of Education.
Younger students will have the option of taking local assessments in history, social science and English under waivers and emergency guidance issued by state Superintendent James Lane, the Virginia Board of Education, and Secretary of Education Atif Qarni.
“These waivers provide relief and agility to students and educators who are managing a lot of personal and professional pressure during this tumultuous time,” Qarni said in a statement.
Hanover parents can request to change the instructional setting of their students for the second semester.
Starting Nov. 9, parents will have two weeks to submit a request to either have their students learn virtually or in-person.
Transportation change requests can also be submitted.
The deadline for parents to submit their requests is Nov. 20. For more information, click here.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras gave an update on graduation and dropout rates within RPS, both of which are the ‘worst’ in the state.
The graduation rate increased by 1 percent last year, but the overall rate remains ‘unacceptably low’ at 70.7 percent.
However, graduation rates increased among African-American students and financially disadvantaged students.
Kamras says his biggest concerns are that graduation rates for Hispanic and Latino students are falling, and George Wythe and Huguenot High Schools also had notable decreases.
Runners have just a few more days to complete your run at the official course at Dorey Park and the Virginia Capital Trail.
The course will be staffed by Sports Backers from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from November 7-22.
Registration will be open for the duration of the marathon. You can sign up here.
The Evergreen Restoration Foundation will begin to clean Woodland Cemetery on Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. with the help of a grant worth $50,000 from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.
Woodland Cemetery is where many well-known African Americans, including Arthur Ashe, are buried.
The Evergreen Restoration Foundation recently purchased the property and is excited to begin restoration efforts, including refurbishing the onsite chapel.
