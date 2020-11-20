Montevallo mother of 10 dies after being diagnosed with COVID-19

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - A heartbreaking story out of Shelby County. A mother of 10 has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Katherine Pennington of Montevallo was buried Thursday.
She leaves behind 10 children ranging in age from 5 to 17.
Pennington was recently diagnosed with leukemia and the family says she contracted COVID-19 at the hospital.
Her oldest daughter, Alyssa, says the morning she passed away, all of the children were able to video chat with their mother and say their final goodbyes.
Alyssa believes her mother heard them talking because her heartbeat was regular when the children were talking.
When they stopped talking Alyssa said her mother’s heartbeat became irregular again and she died.
“We were just saying you know because our grandfather has already passed on so we told her to go be with him and she had a couple of miscarriages, so we told her to go be with our siblings we never met,” said Alyssa Pennington.
Katherine’s mother, Mary Nalley, is working to get custody of the 10 children to keep them all together.
If you want to help the family with food and clothing, here is a link to their go fund me page.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.