Man accused of repeatedly drugging, raping girl

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann man is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond after police accused him of repeatedly raping a child.
Poinsett County District Judge Ron Hunter found probable cause Friday, Nov. 20, to charge 61-year-old Houston Hamilton, Sr. of Trumann with rape, sexual indecency with a child, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and introducing a controlled substance into another body.
On the order, the judge wrote “dangerous” beside the bond amount.
According to the court documents, Hamilton is accused of orally, vaginally, and anally raping a child repeatedly “for a long time.”
The victim told investigators Hamilton threatened her by saying if she told anyone, the Department of Human Services would take her away from her family.
“The victim stated that she has been having suicidal thoughts since this began occurring,” the affidavit stated.
In addition to the sexual assaults, the victim said Hamilton gave her Xanax, hydrocodone, and marijuana “until she could no longer walk.” Then, she said he would attempt to have sexual intercourse with her.
On Wednesday, Nov. 18, officers took Hamilton into custody for questioning. When asked if he knew why he was there, Hamilton said he “had no idea.” He then refused to answer any further questions. Upon learning what charges he faced, Hamilton asked to speak with an attorney.
During a search of his home, detectives reported finding 12 ounces of marijuana, as well as a Tupperware container with a large quantity appearing to be packaged for sale. Officers also found a firearm in Hamilton’s home, leading to the drug and weapons charges.
Hamilton’s next court appearance is set for Dec. 31 at 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.