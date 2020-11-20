Lawsuit: Tyson plant managers in Iowa bet money on how many workers would contract COVID-19

In Virginia, Tyson has struggled with major outbreaks at its Temperanceville plant on the Eastern Shore, where a mass testing event in May found about a fifth of the facility’s workers were positive for the virus. A Freedom of Information Act request filed by the Virginia Mercury this spring found that during April, as many as 19 cases were being confirmed in the Temperanceville plant on a single day, with cases found in all parts of the factory. Despite the climbing numbers, workers told the Mercury and advocates that they were only informed of a handful of cases. Virginia officials also routinely refused to disclose case numbers for individual plants, citing privacy concerns, and Tyson remains the only meat processing plant in the state to voluntarily release a facility count during the pandemic.