Kamras: RPS graduation rates remain ‘unacceptably low’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras gave an update on graduation and dropout rates within RPS, both of which are the ‘worst’ in the state.
The graduation rate increased by 1 percent last year, but the overall rate remains ‘unacceptably low’ at 70.7 percent.
However, graduation rates increased among African-American students and financially disadvantaged students.
Kamras says his biggest concerns are that graduation rates for Hispanic and Latino students are falling, and George Wythe and Huguenot High Schools also had notable decreases.
This year the district launched three new programs, two of which are meant to help the Hispanic and Latino communities.
One for older kids ages 17 and up, and the other for teenage immigrants who can receive bilingual instruction to help improve literacy.
The third program is the secondary success center. It’s open to all city residents ages 17 to 21 who dropped out of RPS.
The success center allows them to attend evening courses on a timeline that works best for them.
