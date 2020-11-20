Henrico Police give out free Thanksgiving feasts thanks to anonymous donor

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 30 families in Henrico already have everything they need for a Thanksgiving feast.
On Friday, Henrico County Police dropped off turkey and all the fixings to homes in the Carrington Hills Subdivision.
The Thanksgiving meals were donated by an anonymous benefactor who asked police to distribute them on their behalf.
“This is what the holidays are all about, and having a member of our community come forward like this, we are so grateful,” said Lt. Col. Linda Toney, Henrico Police. “They understand the relationship that police officers have with the community and they want to help us give back and that means the world to us.”
The meals went out this week, so there’s enough time to thaw them in time for the big day.
The officers who distributed the turkey meals were members of Henrico School Services Unity.
