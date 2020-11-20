Forecast: Warm weekend before next temperature downturn

The weekend will bring increasing clouds but temperatures will stay nice for late November

Gradually warming up into the weekend
By Jim Duncan | November 20, 2020 at 4:10 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 1:02 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warmer air is filtering into the air thanks to some southerly winds

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Lows tonight near 40.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely at night. Lows mid 40s, highs lower 60s (Night Rain Chance 30%)

MONDAY: Early morning shower, otherwise clearing and mild. Lows upper 40s, highs lower 60s (Early AM Rain Chance 20%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny breezy and cold again. Lows mid 30s, highs lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with mainly night showers. Lows mid 30s, highs upper 50s (Night Rain Chance increases to 40%)

THANKSGIVING DAY: Cloudy with showers likely. Lows mid 40s, highs lower 60s (Rain Chance 60%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, early shower chance. Lows upper 40s, highs mid 60s.

