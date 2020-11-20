Congressman Denver Riggleman introduces new telehealth bill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -This week, Congressman Denver Riggleman introduced the Expanded Telehealth Access Act.
People on Medicare would have access to a wider variety of healthcare workers.
It also waives certain requirements that may limit telehealth services to people on Medicaid.
Riiggleman says COVID-19 underscored the need to get telehealth to more people, especially those in vulnerable populations.
More information about Riggleman’s efforts on this bill are posted here.
