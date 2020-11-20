Congressman Denver Riggleman introduces new telehealth bill

The lawmaker wants to expand options for people on Medicare and Medicaid.

Rep. Riggleman, seen here on the house floor, wants to expand options for people on Medicare and Medicaid. (Source: House Television via AP)
By Sharon Ketcham | November 20, 2020 at 8:28 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 8:52 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -This week, Congressman Denver Riggleman introduced the Expanded Telehealth Access Act.

People on Medicare would have access to a wider variety of healthcare workers.

It also waives certain requirements that may limit telehealth services to people on Medicaid.

Riiggleman says COVID-19 underscored the need to get telehealth to more people, especially those in vulnerable populations.

More information about Riggleman’s efforts on this bill are posted here.

