Chesterfield Schools sees uptick in COVID-19 cases, rise in 7-day average

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For parents with students in hybrid learning at Chesterfield Schools, there’s been an uptick in COVID-19 cases this week. Also, the 7-day average, which could trigger a return to virtual learning, is growing.
Chesterfield is reporting 28 new cases just this week in its schools - 10 staff and 18 students. Each school handles its cases on a case by case basis. But the number parents are closely watching is the 7-day average.
Chesterfield has been very transparent about what triggers a return to all virtual learning. It’s the 7-day average of new cases, reported per 100-thousand people.
On Nov. 12, it was at 19.9.
On Friday, Nov. 20, it’s at 20.5.
The reason this number matters is because 25 is the trigger for a return to all virtual. If Chesterfield hits that number - there is already a plan in place to close division-wide and return to full time virtual.
Chesterfield would then ask the School Board to hold an emergency meeting to discuss timelines for a potential return to school, which likely would be after Winter Break or at the end of the semester in January.
The school division has everything you need to know posted on its project restart website.
