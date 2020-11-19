Woodland Cemetery gets much needed restoration with $50,000 donation

Woodland Cemetery gets much needed restoration with $50,000 donation
By Adrianna Hargrove | November 19, 2020 at 1:23 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 2:16 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Evergreen Restoration Foundation will begin to clean Woodland Cemetery with the help of a grant worth $50,000 from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.

Woodland Cemetery is where many well-known African Americans, including Arthur Ashe, are buried.

The Evergreen Restoration Foundation recently purchased the property and is excited to begin restoration efforts, including refurbishing the onsite chapel.

This is a developing story - check back tomorrow for more.

