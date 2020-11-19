UVA Medical Center receives nation’s highest award for nursing practice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Medical Center’s nursing practice recently received Magnet recognition for its work, earning the most prestigious award granted by the American Nurses Credentialing Center for the second time.
UVA Medical Center received Magnet recognition in 2015 and have worked since then to be recognized again this year. Magnet recognition means UVA is meeting the highest standards of their patients’ and nurses’ needs.
Clinical outcomes and other metrics that measure the quality of care and nursing leadership play a role in which hospitals receive Magnet recognition. Only 10% of hospitals in the U.S. have earned such a high honor.
“It matters significantly to our community. It means when they come into our organization and our cared for by our UVA Health nurses and the rest of our clinical disciplines and clinical team members, that they are going to receive the highest level of care and the safest level of care that we could possibly be providing to them,” said Chief Nursing Officer Mary Dixon.
