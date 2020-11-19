2020 Santa Run schedule announced in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The 2020 Santa Run in Hanover County is back on after it was previously canceled over COVID-19 concerns.
“We are happy to share that we’ve had additional conversations with our station membership and with county administration and have decided to move forward with Santa Runs this year,” Hanover Fire Station 7 posted on Facebook regarding the change.
Participating stations have noted some changes due to COVID-19, such as not exiting trucks or handing out candy this year.
Each night will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday 12/6
- Oakhill Estates Subdivision
- Fox Mill Run
- Melton Rd.
- Ashland Heights Rd.
- Ashglade Court
- Cheroy Rd.
- Cheroy Woods Subdivision
- Mount Herman Farms
- North Woods Subdivision
- Country Club Hills & River Run Subdivisions
- Stanley Park Dr.
- Ashland Park Dr.
- Carters Hill Subdivision
Monday 12/7
- Jamestown Rd
- Woodside Lane
- Providence Subdivision
- Woodside Estates Subdivision
- Wintercrest Subdivision
- Omni Park Place
- Omni Apts.
- Slash Cottage Subdivision
- Lance & Bridle Subdivision
Tuesday 12/8
- S. Center St. SE Side
- Virginia St.
- E. Francis St.
- 1000 Block of Maple St.
- Kilby Station Rd.
- 100 & 200 Block of New St.
- MacMurdo St.
- Arlington St. & Mist Pines Apts.
- Maiden Lane
- Lee St.
- 100 & 200 Block of Robinson St.
- Sedgefield Subdivision
- Palm Leaf Subdivision
- 500 Block of Pleasant St.
Sunday 12/13
- College Ave.
- Caroline St.
- N. Taylor St.
- Calhoun St.
- Louisiana St.
- Macon Circle
- Henry Place
- N. Cottage Green Dr.
- Trotter Mill Close Apts.
- Hanover Apts.
- Laurel Woods Apts
- Vaughan Rd.
- Ashland Towne Square
- Smithtown Rd.
Monday 12/14
- Dale Ave
- S. James St.
- Duncan St.
- Early St.
- S. Center St. SW side
- Oaks Apts.
- Ashland Manor Apts.
- Cox Lane
- Stebbins St.
- Race Course St.
- W. Francis St.
- Hanover Ave.
- S. Snead St.
- Beverly Rd.
- Lee Ave.
- Cubs Lane
- Thompson St. - Southern Side
Tuesday 12/15
- Henry St. North of RMC
- Berkley Woods Subdivision
- A & B Streets
- 100 Block of Berkley Street
- 500 & 600 Block of N. Center St. East
- Henry Apts.
- NW Henry Lane
- 200 Block of Berkley St.
- Burruss Apts.
- N. Center St. West Side
- W. Patrick St.
- N. James St. (N. Snead to Thompson)
- Mullen Dr.
- N. Snead St.
- Wesley St.
- John St.
- Henry Clay Rd.
- Thompson St. North Side
- Chapman St.
- Cross Rd.
- Clover Hill Dr.
- Elm Ave.
- Park Ave.
- Linden St.
- N. Macon Terrace Subdivision
Friday, Dec. 4 s at 6 p.m.
- Starts at Beulah Church Road and Sandy Valley Road
- Beulah Church Road to Woody’s Hundred Subdivision and back to
- Beulah Church Road to Glenn’s Harbor Subdivision and back to
- Beulah Church Road to Old Travellers Lane and back to
- Beulah Church Road to Cold Harbor Rd to Flaherty Drive and back to
- Cold Harbor Road to Elder Ridge Lane and back to
- Cold Harbor Road to Turkey Hollow Subdivision and back to
- Cold Harbor Road to Market Road
- Market Road to Range Road and back
- Market Road to Falling View Lane and back to
- Market Road to Rockhill Road and stops
Saturday, Dec. 5 at 4:30 p.m.
- Starts at Old Church Road and Flannigan Mill Road
- Flannigan Mill Road to Babbling Brooke Lane and back to
- Flannigan Mill Road to Ettington Road and back to
- Flannigan Mill Road to Hopewell Road to the county line
- Hopewell Road from county line back to Westwood Road
- Westwood Road to Hidden Lake Estates and back to
- Westwood Road to Jordan Woods and back to
- Westwood Road to Boundary Run and back to
- Westwood Road to McClellan Road
- McClellan Road to Crown Hill Road
- Crown Hill Road to Parsleys Mill Road
- Parsleys Mill Road to Tanglewood Court and back to
- Parsleys Mill Road to McClellan Road and stops
Friday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.
- Starts at Rockhill Road and Cold Harbor Road
- Rockhill Road to Confederate Hill Drive and back to
- Rockhill Road to White Oak Ridge and back to
- Rockhill Road to McClellan Road
- McClellan Road to Papa Lane and Back to
- McClellan Road to Black Creek Estates and back to
- McClellan Road to Peace Road
- Peace Road to Quaker Road to Dispatch Road to Fox Hunter Road
- Fox Hunter Road to Market Road and back to McClellan Road
- McClellan Road to Peace Road and stops.
Saturday, Dec. 12 at 4:30 p.m.
- Starts at Crown Hill Road and Burnett Field Drive
- Burnett Field Subdivision and back to
- Crown Hill Road to Valley Oaks Subdivision and back to
- Crown Hill Road to Madison Estates and back to
- Crown Hill Road to Tall Cedars Lane and back to
- Crown Hill Road to Cold Harbor Road
- Cold Harbor Road to Boatswain Lane and back to
- Cold Harbor Road to Hanover Farms Subdivision
- Hanover Subdivision and ends
Sunday, Dec. 6 from 12-6 p.m.
- Totopotomoy
- Milestone
- Ashcreek
- Ashcake Station
- Forest Lake Hills
- Fox Head
- Somerset
- Colonial Estates
- Chickahominy Falls
- Elmont Woods
- Stony Run Estates
- Cedar Lea Park
- Kosmo Village
- Telegrah Road
- Lakeridge Apts
- Americamps
Sunday, Dec. 13 from 12-6 p.m.
- Charleston Ridge
- Atlee Ridge
- Green Ridge
- Hickory Ridge
- Beechwood Farms
- Summer Duck Farm
- Chickahominy Oaks
- Madison Springs
- Honey Meadows
- Taylor Farms
- Kings Charter Ii, Stephens Manor
- Ivy Banks
- Castlewood
- Kingswood Crt
- Rapidan Woods, Kings Charter I
- Charter Creek Apt
A snow/rain makeup date is Dec. 19 from 12-6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
Studley, Road (from Mechanicsville Tpk.) to Summer Hill, including Blakewood, Road, Linney’s Court, Spring Run Rd, Double Five Drive), Studley Farms, Summer Hill to River Rd (including Pinta & Cabin Ct), River Rd to Hanover Town Rd, Hanover Town Rd to Studley Rd (including Scotts Landing) to New Bethesda.
Saturday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.
Old Church Rd (from Mechanicsville Tpk.) to Piping Tree Ferry Rd (including Spring Run Rd), Piping Tree Ferry Rd to Old Church Rd (Including Old Lafayette Rd, Epps, Pamunkey River Farms Drive, Retreat Dr. and Pamunkey Crest Dr), around the loop back onto Old Church Rd and continuing to Candle Berry Drive, Christians Ridge Sub, To McClellan Rd and end on Crown Hill Rd.
Sunday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.
Pole Green Rd (from Rural Point Rd) to Walnut Grove (including Sherrington, Fieldshire, Pole Green Station, Raven Runs Dr, and Spice Tree Subdivisions), Walnut Grove Road to Mechanicsville Tpk
Friday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.
Pole Green Rd (from Mechanicsville Tpk.) to Williamsville Rd (including Woodlawn Farm Dr), Williamsville Rd to Studley Rd (including Winsmith Farms, Prospect Hills, Pine Slash and Rainier Estates), Williamsville Rd across Studley Rd to River Rd, including Santa Maria, Summer Plains and Gould Hill.
Saturday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.
Sandy Valley (from Creighton Rd) to Little Florida Rd (including Hobby Horse Lane), u-turn at the end of Little Florida Rd (including Shall Dr) and continuing onto Sandy Valley to Beattie’s Mill ( Sinclair Manor), back to Beattie’s Mill (including Pepper Town Rd) and back to 360.
Sunday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m.
Battlefield Green Subdivision, West Haven Dr, Hughes Rd, Orchard Lane, and Gethsemane Court.
Monday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.
Pebble Creek Subdivision, Walnut Grove to Colts Neck (including Melissa Page), Colts Neck to Sandy Valley (including Stonewall Estates and Garden Estates).
Alternate dates are Dec. 15, 16 and 17. Families that live at the end of short cul-de-sacs are asked to come to the main road.
The runs will start at 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 7
54 West, turn on Liberty Oaks, left on Depot, right on St. Paul’s Church Road, Right onto 301, Right on Depot Road, Left on Liberty Oaks, Left onto 54 going West. Turn Right into Wickham Manor Way through the subdivision. Come back out Wickham Manor Way turn Right onto Route 54 to Taylor complex turn around and head Back east on 54 turn Right on Goddins Hill Road, Right on Jennings Road to the End. Turn Left on Mount Hermon Road, Left on Goddins Hill Road then Right on Mount Eagle Road. Turn around and proceed back on Mount Eagle Road turn left on Goddins Hill Road then turn left on Mount Hermon Road end at Stumpy Road
Tuesday, Dec. 8
301 South to Cady’s Mill Road – Right on Cady’s Mill Road, Right on Peaks Road, Right on Stumpy Road to Mount Hermon Road – turn left continue to stop sign then left on Peaks Road , turn Right on 301 right on hill crest rd to Hillcrest Baptist Church. Hillcrest Road right on peaks Peaks cross over 301 to Georgetown Road, turn left on Chestnut Church Road left into Glebe Hill subdivision Turn around back down Chestnut Church Road to Georgetown turn Right on Foxal Road to the end, turn around, back to 301 north all the way to rt 54.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
301 South, turn Left on to River Road right into Dundee estates right on River Road to the county line. We will then head back down River Road to 301, turn Right onto 301 North, turn Right onto Firehouse Road, turn Right on to Normans Bridge Road, turn Left on to Hanover Quarter Road, and head back to Normans Bridge Road turn Right, back to 301 North to Caroline Line and turn around, back to 301 South to the County Courthouse complex.
The department will end every run by driving through the County Courthouse Complex in case you missed Santa.
Each night will start around 6 p.m.
Saturday 11/28
- Laural Grove
- Powhickery
- Blue Star Est
- Huntington Woods
- Hanover Crossings
- Marley Est
- Timberlake Commons
Sunday 11/29
- Cool Spring Forest
- Rutland
- Craney Island Farms
- Craney Island Estates
Wednesday 12/2
- Slash Church Area
- Mandy Ln
- Bowie
- Stumpy
- Pine Ridge
- Lincoln Park Circle
- Wheeling Circle
- Hanover Small Farms
- Patrick Henry Hts
Friday 12/4
- Academy Drive/Culley
- Sharon Park
- Holly Ridge
- Brianthorn
- Stywalt
- Hanover Heights
Saturday 12/5
- Avondale East
- Avondale West
- Royal Grant
- Robin Ridge
- Beaverdam Trail
- Swannanoa
- Rural Point Farms
Sunday 12/6
- Garrison Manor
- Berkley Forest
- Quail Creek
- Twin Oaks
- Atlee Lakes/Springs
Wednesday 12/9
- Mimosa
- Person Corner
- Henry Clay Hts.
- Holly Road
- Knollwood
- Cool Springs West
Friday 12/11
- Strawhorn
- Springhill Acers
- Pine Slash
- Hartford Oaks
- Greywood
- Breckenridge
- Shelton Point
- Woodlands
- Pebblebrook
- Enon Church
Saturday 12/12
- Pollard Creek
- Fire Lane
- Georgetown
- Shannondale
- Oakdale
- Greenway
- Colonial Forest
- Lindsay Meadows
Sunday 12/13
- Crown Colony
- Royal Glenn
- Rutland Grove
- Atlee Manor
- Giles Farms
Sunday 12/6 from 6-9 p.m.
- Adams Farm
- Aspen Hills
- Brandy Creek
- Brandy Hill Apartments
- Buff Ridge
- Cold Harbor Farms
- Creekside Village
- Gaines Mill
- Jackson Arch
- Lereve Manor
- Liberty Hall Hills
- Lincoln Hills
- Locust Hills
- Travelers Run
- Walnut Grove
Wednesday 12/9 from 6-9 p.m.
- Bishops Park
- Brooks Hollow
- Covenant Woods
- Cherrydale
- Cherrydale West
- Christian Village
- Cypress Tree
- Davis Place
- Dogwood Knoll
- Fox Lair
- Hanover Grove
- Laurel Meadows
- Legacy Park
- Meredith Farms
- Summer Grove
Saturday 12/12 from 4-9 p.m.
- Autumn Ridge
- Barnette Oaks
- Battlefield Farms
- Beaverdam Bluff
- Beaverdam Creek Apartments
- Beaverdam Park
- Berry Pointe
- Brookshire
- Bruces Estates
- Burnside Farms
- Cherry Grove
- Chickahominy Bluffs
- Cold Cove
- Cold Harbor Gardens
- Cold Harbor Meadows
- Ellerson Farms
- Ellerson Station
- Elwin Place
- Haden Estates
- Harbor Square
- Harbor Hill Farms
- Hunters Crossing
- Hunters Woods
- Mayfield Farms
- Meadowbridge
- Mill Trace
- Mill Valley
- Pond Way
- Rose Hill Estates
- Summer Walk
- Tangle Oaks
- Thompson/Carneal
- Timberlake Place
- Walgrove Court
- York Point
Monday 12/14 from 5-9 p.m.
- Bell Creek
- Bell Creek Estates
- Cherry Grove
- Chime Court
- Coolwell
- Green Oaks
- Fullview Manor
- Loralea
- Meadowgate
- Old Grove Glen
- Ridgeview Estates
- Seven Springs
- Shady Brook
- Shady Grove Forrest
- Sherwood Crossing
- Spring Meadows
Wednesday 12/16 from 6-9 p.m.
- Highpoint Farms
- Jackson Avenue Apartments
- Mechanicsville Farms
- Mechanicsville Heights
- Milton Woods
- Oakley
- Signal Hill
- Sledd Run
- Virginia Manor
- Windmill Way
- Windsor
- Windy Hills
The tentative makeup date is Thursday, Dec. 17 from 6-9 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.