Quarantine rules adjusted for Chesterfield County employees

“Originally, question 2 on the form asked if “you or anyone in your household had close contact with or cared for anyone diagnosed with, suspected to have or experienced symptoms consistent with COVID-19”. Due to the significant volume of calls from individuals to the Employee Medical Center (EMC) asking about second or third-party contacts with other individuals exposed to COVID-19 and the confusion it was creating, it was determined that to better serve employees the wording of question 2 should be reviewed. The EMC contacted the Department of Risk Management to rewrite question 2 in a manner that properly reflects the current CDC approved practice of screening, which Chesterfield follows. Therefore, the wording was changed to read “have you” instead of “have you or anyone in your household”. The change in the wording on question 2 was made on the form. This did not change any protocols the county follows in screening and investigating potential COVID-19 exposures. This was only a change in wording designed to educate employees about what constitutes potential COVID-19 exposures.