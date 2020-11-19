Police: 4 arrested in connection to robberies involving sales over an app

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have charged multiple people in connection to two robberies that involved sales over an app.
Police were called to the 4200 block of Innslake Drive on Nov. 17 around 4:38 p.m. for a robbery.
Officers said the victim was selling two gaming devices on an app and agreed to meet at an address along Innslake Drive.
That’s when police say two men showed up, grabbed both systems and ran off to get into different vehicles.
“The victim tried to open one of the passenger doors the suspect was driving, and the suspect displayed a gun,” police said in a release.
Police said Marquan Demont Lane and Demonta Leon Blunt were identified as suspects in this robbery.
Later, officers were in the 4500 block of South Laburnum Avenue when another robbery happened just before 7 p.m.
“Officers quickly reacted and apprehended two individuals, and a third suspect was apprehended a short time later,” police said.
The victim told police he was meeting up to buy an electronic device from a person over an app.
“Because of the collaborative effort of our patrol officers, detectives, our community members countywide, the Henrico Police Division was able to identify, apprehend, and charge the following individuals for their involvement in these crimes”:
- MarQuan Lane, 18, of Henrico- Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony (First incident)
- Kemonte Marks, 19, of Chesterfield- Robbery (two counts), Conspiracy (two counts), and Use of a Firearm (two counts)
- Demonta Blunt, 18, of Henrico - Robbery (two counts), Conspiracy (two counts), and Use of a Firearm (two counts)
- Deontae Johnson-Chappelle, 22, of Henrico - Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (Second Incident)
Henrico police are also reminding everyone of the following safety tips when buying items through various apps online:
- Only meet in well-lit areas
- Check the reviews of buyers/sellers
- Park in well-lit, open, and observable areas
- If confronted by a robber, comply with the instructions and do not attempt to argue
- Contact the police immediately with a description, direction of travel, and any other pertinent details.
