Officers find gunshot victim after hearing shots fired in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in Richmond.
Officers in the area of the 2000 block of Creighton Road heard shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Dispatchers also received multiple calls regarding a person shot.
Police then found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.