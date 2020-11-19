Man found guilty of murder in shooting that killed 9-year-old girl

Jermaine Davis (Source: Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 19, 2020 at 8:59 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 8:59 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was found guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday in the shooting that killed 9-year-old Markiya Dickson and injured an 11-year-old boy during a 2019 Memorial Day weekend cookout.

Jermaine Davis was found guilty of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and firearm charges.

Davis is one of three men who were charged in the shooting.

Quinshawn Betts was found guilty earlier this year and sentenced to 22 years in prison for second-degree murder, malicious wounding and firearm charges in the death of Dickson and wounding of Jaquez Evans-Moses.

Jesus Turner is also charged in the shooting and is awaiting trial.

Markiya’s life was cut short by bullets flying across Carter Jones Park during a community event in May 2019.

Markiya Dickson
Markiya Dickson (Source: wwbt/nbc12)

The 9-year-old was playing with friends when an argument started on the basketball court and gunfire erupted. Markiya and an 11-year-old boy were struck; Markiya later died at the hospital.

The jury has recommended that Davis be sentenced to 33 years in prison.

