Forecast: Warmer days ahead and dry through weekend
By Megan Wise | November 19, 2020 at 4:06 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 11:24 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A brief cold snap slowly retreating with milder air on the way

TONIGHT: Clear and not quite as cold. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and milder. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers later in the day. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and turning much colder again. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely during the evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

THANKSGIVING DAY: Depends on front timing. Model differences on if we see rain. For now have increased rain chances to at least 30% through the day. Lows near 40, highs in the low 60s (Rain Chance 30%)

