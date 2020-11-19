Busch beer lets you crack a cold one for your dog

(WWBT) - If you are in need of a drinking buddy, look no further than your four-legged pal.
Busch beer has launched its “Busch Dog Brew,” a bone broth made from all-natural and fresh ingredients.
“Made with vegetables, herbs, spices, water, and pork broth to provide your best buddy with a nutritious and tasty snack that helps to promote a healthy digestive system. Bone broth is also a great way for dogs who struggle to eat solid food to get all of their extra nutrients. Your best friend is going to love it. We’re pawsitive,” Busch said on its website.
The dog brew doesn’t contain alcohol and can be served room temperature or cold over food or by itself.
The drink is only being sold over e-commerce but will ship all around the country.
