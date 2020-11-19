Angels available for adoption at Chesterfield Towne Center Salvation Army Angel Tree

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Last year, the Salvation Army Angel Tree program provided more than 64,000 gifts for over 4,000 children and more than 900 seniors, and 2020 finds the organization hoping that you can pitch in once again.
With COVID-19 still very much impacting society, the program is important now more than ever. The Salvation Army is making sure gifts are handled properly and safely in order to reach their recipients with no issues.
“This year, our numbers are not quite as strong as they were last year, but we still have those who are in need,” said Captain Jason Burns.
Angels must be adopted in person by Dec. 2 and all gifts are due back by Dec. 4. You can adopt an angel at any of the following locations:
- Chesterfield Town Center (near Macy’s)
- Short Pump Town Center (between Dillard’s & Maggiano’s entrance)
- Media Noche at Stony Point Fashion Center
- Regency Square Mall (through the Food Court and left)
- Virginia Center Commons (near Burlington)
- Wegmans
- Marco’s Pizza (All locations)
- Walmart (Select locations)
- Online: SalvationArmyCentralVA.org under “Christmas 2020”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.