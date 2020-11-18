Missing man suffering from cognitive impairment found safe

Missing man suffering from cognitive impairment found safe
Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000 and select option one. (Source: Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 18, 2020 at 7:54 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 4:30 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have canceled a Senior Alert for a missing man who suffers from a cognitive impairment after he was found safe.

Donald Arthur Speakman, 78, was last seen around 1 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Stiletto Hair Studio along Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

Police said he is believed to be driving a 2013 silver/grey, Kia Sorrento, with North Carolina plates TAX-6962. The vehicle has black luggage rack-type bars on the roof. A stock photo similar to his vehicle is below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000 and select option one.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000 and select option one. (Source: Virginia State Police)

Troopers said he suffers from a cognitive impairment, so his disappearance posed a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000 and select option one.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.