Man wins big with Virginia Lottery ticket he bought while on chocolate shake run

POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday, Nov. 17 ended up being a lucky day for an Amelia Courthouse man who bought a Virginia Lottery ticket while on a chocolate shake run.
John Morrison bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match at the Sheetz at 4201 Anderson Highway in Powhatan. The ticket ended up being the one to win a jackpot worth $564,000.
“Everybody’s been talking about this new game,” Morrison said. “You’ve got to be in it to win it!”
Morrison matched all five winning numbers in that night’s drawing: 3-12-17-18-31.
Morrison, who is retired, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings, although he hinted that there may be a new car in his future.
This is the first jackpot win since the game began on Oct. 26.
