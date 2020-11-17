Tuesday Forecast: Sunny, breezy, and a little cool

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cool, dry week ahead with plenty of sunshine into the weekend
TUESDAY: A Cold front passes in the morning, bringing a gusty NW breeze. Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. NW wind 10-15mph with gusts to 25-30mph. Highs in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Cold start with a freeze likely early in the morning. Sunny and chilly. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s.
THURSDAY: Cold start with a freeze LIKELY around sunrise otherwise sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Sunny and milder. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower late in the day possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
