Republican Del. Kirk Cox to run for governor in 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former House Speaker Kirk Cox says he’s running for governor in Virginia’s next gubernatorial election set for 2021.
In a statement and video message posted to his campaign website, the 63-year-old says he is the only Republican candidate that can unify the party and win.
“I am running for Governor because I cannot watch the Virginia we’ve built slip away. The timeless principles upon which our representative democracy were built are under attack, unchecked one-party Democratic control in Richmond is tearing our state apart, and people feel like their leaders are not listening,” said Cox. “We have to fight back against the cancel culture and the elitism, against misguided collectivist policies, and a worldview that puts the government in charge of every facet of our lives.”
Cox represents the 66th District in the Virginia House of Delegates, which includes the City of Colonial Heights and part of Chesterfield County. He was first elected in 1989. He is a retired public school teacher who taught U.S. and Virginia government in Prince George County and Petersburg before spending most of his career at Manchester High School in Chesterfield.
