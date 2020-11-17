News to Know for Nov. 17: Cox announces run for governor; Henrico delays in-person learning; Sunny, breezy day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Today a cold front passes in the morning, bringing a gusty NW breeze.
Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. NW wind 10-15mph with gusts to 25-30mph.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Former House Speaker Kirk Cox says he’s running for governor in Virginia’s next gubernatorial election set for 2021.
In a statement and video message posted to his campaign website, the 63-year-old says he is the only Republican candidate that can unify the party and win.
Cox represents the 66th District in the Virginia House of Delegates, which includes the City of Colonial Heights and part of Chesterfield County.
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday warned of dire consequences if President Donald Trump and his administration continue to refuse to coordinate with his transition team on the coronavirus pandemic and block briefings on national security, policy issues and vaccine plans.
The remarks marked Biden’s toughest comments to date on Trump’s failure to acknowledge his election loss and cooperate with the incoming administration for a peaceful transfer of power.
Biden and his aides — and a small but growing group of Republicans — have emphasized the importance of being briefed on White House efforts to control the pandemic and distribute prospective vaccines.
The Trump administration is working on its own distribution plan, while Biden’s chief of staff indicated his transition team will proceed with their own planning separately because of the obstruction.
A 26-year-old former teacher pleaded guilty on Monday on charges related to sexting a student with special needs in Louisa County.
Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney, Rusty McGuire, said Ronald Jenkins, Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for nude pictures as well as sending videos of himself masturbating.
Prosecutors say Jenkins - a teacher for students with special needs - sent a video of himself masturbating to the teen and asked that she also send pictures of herself doing the same thing.
Officials said they stayed in contact with their cellphones.
On Nov. 30 more students in grades PreK through second grade was expected to return to in-person learning but will now be delayed until Jan. 11, 2021.
During an HCPS Health Committee meeting Monday, Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell said school leaders reviewed COVID-19 data showing a sharp increase in two of its three core metrics.
According to the committee, the number of new cases per 100,000 people over 14 days has risen to the highest risk level, while the percent positivity has also seen a sharp increase.
During last night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Jason Kamas released early results from surveys sent out to families and staff members.
Kamras says about 10-percent of families have filled out the survey, most of which say they want to remain virtual.
About 60-percent of staff members have filled out the survey, with the majority saying they want to continue virtual learning as well.
A hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, says it has treated seven children with a serious health condition linked to the coronavirus.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that the children were treated at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.
The condition they have is known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C.
It affects various parts of the body and may cause problems with a young patient’s heart and other vital organs.
Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced it is hiring to support seasonal holiday business at its Virginia stores and across e-commerce channels.
Across the state, there are nearly 400 open positions.
Roles are available for seasonal support as well as non-seasonal needs.
