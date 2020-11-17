Early outlook for Thanksgiving weather in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With Thanksgiving Day just a week away the weather picture is now looking a little less clear on what to expect.
People are looking to plan outdoor gatherings for Thanksgiving this year to decrease the risk of COVID spread, and therefore the Thanksgiving forecast takes on a heightened importance.
The average high temperature for Thanksgiving (November 26) in Richmond is 57 degrees. Right now, the forecast from the Climate Prediction Center is for warmer than average temperatures across much of the country (including Virginia) from November 26-30.
The models are showing seasonable temperatures but a pretty good rain chance. There is high confidence that we will see rain at the end of next week, but the timing is still very iffy. Still a while away, we’ll keep tabs.
Here is what one model is showing for Thanksgiving afternoon:
And Thanksgiving evening:
