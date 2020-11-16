Thanksgiving Foods: Which items you can put in your carry-on & checked luggage during travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner and you might have volunteered to bring something as part of your contribution to the holiday dinner. But before you head to the airport with the food you are bringing, here is a breakdown of what should go into your checked luggage and what can be stored in your carry-on.
Shouldn’t be too hard but think about it this way - if it is a solid item, then you can put it in your carry-on. However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go your checked luggage.
For the items you are bringing in your carry-on, you should pack them in a clear plastic bag or other container since food items oftentimes need additional TSA screenings. Then you can just remove them from your carry-on and place them in the bin.
Here are some of the most common food items the TSA gets asked about and which bag you should pack them in:
Foods that can go through the TSA checkpoint
- Baked goods. Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats
- Meats. Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked
- Stuffing. Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag
- Casseroles. Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic
- Mac 'n Cheese. Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination
- Fresh vegetables. Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens
- Fresh fruit. Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi
- Candy
- Spices
Foods that should go in your checked bag
- Cranberry sauce. Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them
- Gravy. Homemade or in a jar/can
- Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider
- Canned fruit or vegetables. It’s got liquid in the can, so check them
- Preserves, jams and jellies. They are spreadable, so best to check them
- Maple syrup
If you are still unsure about an item, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.