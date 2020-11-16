Over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia Tuesday | 23 outbreaks were reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 206,762 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Tuesday, a 2,125 case increase from Monday.
The 2,677 case count reported on Nov. 16 is due to catch-up from the VDH data system being down for upgrades for a few hours over the weekend.
The state totals stand at 3,835 deaths with 13,552 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,208,319 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 7.4 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
23 outbreaks were reported on Tuesday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,440.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 30,538 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 12,525 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 8,253 cases, 459 hospitalizations, 122 deaths
- Henrico: 7,361 cases, 544 hospitalizations, 244 deaths
- Richmond: 6,055 cases, 477 hospitalizations, 79 deaths
- Hanover: 2,050 cases, 146 hospitalizations, 48 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,020 cases, 91 hospitalizations, 31 deaths
- Goochland: 374 cases, 32 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
