Over 2,600 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 204,637 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Monday, a 2,677 case increase from Sunday.
The 2,677 case count reported on Nov. 16 is due to catch-up from the VDH data system being down for upgrades for a few hours over the weekend.
The state totals stand at 3,806 deaths with 13,552 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. No COVID-09 related deaths were reported in Central Virginia on Nov. 16.
A total of 3,180,853 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 7.3 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
No new outbreaks were reported on Monday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,417.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 30,341 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 12,410 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 8,169 cases, 458 hospitalizations, 121 deaths
- Henrico: 7,281 cases, 544 hospitalizations, 243 deaths
- Richmond: 6,007 cases, 477 hospitalizations, 78 deaths
- Hanover: 2,032 cases, 146 hospitalizations, 48 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,028 cases, 91 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
- Goochland: 375 cases, 32 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
