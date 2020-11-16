News to Know for Nov. 16: COVID-19 restrictions; Chesterfield’s school plans; Mostly sunny day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
A cool, dry week ahead with widespread frosts/freezes likely midweek.
Today will be mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
Richmond police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the city on Sunday evening.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of St. John Street around 5:48 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
One person on the scene suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, and investigators say the incident appears to be domestic.
An arrest was made at the scene.
Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the commonwealth in response to rising case numbers.
Starting Monday, those establishments must stop on-site alcohol sales at 10 p.m. and close by midnight.
The governor’s mask mandate is expanding to include children ages five and up instead of 10 and up.
And you can expect stepped-up enforcement of safety guidelines at essential retail places like grocery stores and pharmacies. Violators could have their operating permit pulled and face a class one misdemeanor.
Virginia restaurants are preparing to make changes to be in compliance with the Governor’s new restrictions.
Although businesses aren’t able to seat customers at bars, restaurants are open and they are allowed to serve spirits.
It will be a misdemeanor criminal offense by any establishment not abiding by these rules.
Inspectors have pulled business' operating licenses for not following guidelines in recent weeks.
Chesterfield County Schools' parents got a note Friday night saying the district is closely monitoring the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth.
Officials say that if an average of 25 new cases per 100,000 residents is identified within a seven-day period, it would trigger a school closure district-wide.
That means all students would return to full-time virtual learning.
If an increase happens, the school board would hold an emergency meeting to discuss a timeline for a potential return to school.
School leaders in Hopewell say parents will continue to have a choice about whether or not to send their kids back to in-person learning for the rest of the school year.
The school board acknowledged the importance of designing instructional models to meet parent needs as well as devoting time to prepare for the transition.
Commitment forms for in-person or virtual learning will be shared with parents next week for all Pre-K to 12th-grade students.
The school district says the commitment families make will allow Hopewell City Schools to respond appropriately.
Two Hanover County Public Schools have already been renamed, and now, they have new mascots.
Mechanicsville High School, formerly Lee-Davis High School, will be the known as the mustangs. The school is currently working on designing a logo.
School colors are now purple and orange with black and silver.
Nearby Bell Creek Middle School, formerly Stonewall Jackson Middle School, will be the bulldogs.
The City of Petersburg is partnering with local restaurants to provide pre-packaged Thanksgiving meals for its residents.
The goal of the “Feed the Need” initiative is to provide meals to those who’ve been affected by COVID-19 and produce revenue for local businesses and their employees.
The initiative will provide approximately 7,000 individually-packed meals.
The meals will be delivered over a four day period, Nov. 24-28, to families experiencing food insecurity. The program will be funded through the CARES Act.
