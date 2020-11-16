A movie guide to Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas

(WWBT) - Christmas will be here before you know it and what better way to enjoy the holiday season than with Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas!
With the countdown already underway, be sure to catch these premieres at 8 p.m.:
Saturday, Nov. 21 - A Nashville Christmas Carol | Starring Jessy Schram (“Country at Heart”), Wes Brown (“Christmas at Graceland”), Wynonna Judd (The Judds), Sara Evans (“Nashville”), RaeLynn (“The Voice”), Kix Brooks (“Home by Spring”), Kimberly Williams-Paisley (“Darrow Mysteries”)
Sunday, Nov. 22 - The Christmas House | Starring Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”), Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls), Ana Ayora (“In the Dark”), Treat Williams (“Chesapeake Shores”), Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue”) and Brad Harder (“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries”)
Monday, Nov. 23 - Heart of the Holidays | Starring Vanessa Lengies (“Second Chance”) and Corey Sevier (“Blackout”)
Tuesday, Nov. 24 - A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado | Starring Rochelle Aytes (“Mistresses”) and Mark Taylor (“Insomnia”)
Wednesday, Nov. 25 - Good Morning Christmas! | Starring Alison Sweeney (“Days of Our Lives”) and Marc Blucas (“Necessary Roughness”)
Thursday, Nov. 26 - Christmas by Starlight | Starring Kimberley Sustad (“Travelers”) and Paul Campbell (“Battlestar Galactica”)
Friday, Nov. 27 - Five Star Christmas | Starring Bethany Joy Lenz (“Bottled with Love”) and Victor Webster (“MatchMaker Mysteries”)
Saturday, Nov. 28 - Christmas Waltz | Starring Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Will Kemp (“Royal Matchmaker”) and JT Church (“Dancing with the Stars: Juniors”)
Sunday, Nov. 29 - If I Only Had Christmas | Starring Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”) and Warren Christie (“The Color of Rain”)
Saturday, Dec. 5 - Christmas in Evergreen: Bells are Ringing | Starring Holly Robinson Peete (“A Family Christmas Gift”), Colin Lawrence (“Riverdale”), Rukiya Bernard (“One Winter Weekend”), Antonio Cayonne (“Fashionably Yours”) and Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”).
Sunday, Dec. 6 - Christmas She Wrote | Starring Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) and Dylan Neal (“Gourmet Detective: Roux the Day”)
Saturday, Dec. 12 - Cross Country Christmas | Starring Rachael Leigh Cook (She’s All That) and Greyston Holt (“Chesapeake Shores”)
Sunday, Dec. 13 - Christmas Comes Twice | Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley (“A Christmas Miracle”) and Michael Xavier (“Paris, Wine and Romance”)
Saturday, Dec. 19 - A Christmas Carousel | Starring Rachel Boston (“Check Inn to Christmas”) and Neal Bledsoe (“Shameless”)
Sunday, Dec. 20 - Love, Lights, Hanukkah! | Starring Mia Kirshner (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Ben Savage (“Boy Meets World”) and Marilu Henner (“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries”)
You can find Hallmark’s full Countdown to Christmas schedule, here.
