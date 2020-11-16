Monday Forecast: A dry and chilly week ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cool, dry week ahead with widespread frosts/freezes likely midweek.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s
WEDNESDAY: Cold start with a freeze likely early in the morning. Sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s
THURSDAY: Cold start with a freeze likely around sunrise otherwise sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Sunny and milder. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
