Kroger hiring for seasonal job positions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced it is hiring to support seasonal holiday business at its Virginia stores and across e-commerce channels. Across the state, there are nearly 400 open positions.
Kroger has hired almost 11,000 associates in its Mid-Atlantic division, many from the hardest-hit sectors during the pandemic such as restaurants, hotels and foodservice distributors.
In addition to competitive pay and benefits, including health care, retirement planning, tuition reimbursement and DailyPay (on-demand pay), Kroger Mid-Atlantic offers flexible work schedules, stable job opportunities and discounts on Our Brands products.
Roles are available for seasonal support as well as non-seasonal needs.
Candidates can apply by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.