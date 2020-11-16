John Marshall’s Wheeler picks Louisville

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - John Marshall’s Roosevelt Wheeler has asserted himself as one of the top players in Virginia. Now he’ll look to do the same in the ACC.
Wheeler committed to Louisville on Monday, picking the Cardinals over VCU, LSU, NC State and Hampton. The 6′10″ center said that the coaching staff is what sealed his decision.
“They definitely wowed me,” he said after committing. “They treated me like [John Marshall] treated me, and I thank them for that.”
Wheeler came into his own and led the Justices to a Class 2A state championship during his junior season. John Marshall finished 2019-2020 with a 24-2 record and went unbeaten in the state of Virginia. The only two losses for Wheeler and his teammates came during a tournament in Georgia.
While VCU did not pull in the big man’s services, the Rams came close. Wheeler says he was very impressed by the black and gold and that VCU was his second choice.
“If I never would’ve had Louisville, that would’ve been the school I would’ve gone to.”
Monday marked an emotional day for Wheeler and his family. He was joined at the table by his mother, father and sister, and other friends and family members were present as well.
“On my dad’s side of the family, not many went to college, so this is a big accomplishment for that side of the family,” the newest Cardinal said. “For my mom’s side of the family, this is just a great accomplishment for my family- added it to the tree, and I’m happy I could do that.”
