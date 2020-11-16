Hopewell school leaders vote on return to learn plan

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Hopewell say parents will continue to have a choice about whether or not to send their kids back to in-person learning for the rest of the school year.
The school board voted on a plan to have students return to the classrooms in four waves:
- Wave A: Special Ed and EL students (already given the opportunity to return to in-person learning)
- Wave B: Woodlawn - Kindergarten to 2nd-Grade, New Hope Academy - High School CTE hands-on course labs, athletics and other extracurricular activities (will have the opportunity to begin in January)
- Wave C: 3rd-5th grades and CGW 6th-8th grades (will be scheduled at a later date)
- Wave D: Hopewell High School 9th-12th grades (will be scheduled at a later date)
The school board acknowledged the importance of designing instructional models to meet parent needs as well as devoting time to prepare for the transition.
Commitment forms for in-person or virtual learning will be shared with parents next week for all Pre-K to 12th-grade students.
The school district says the commitment families make will allow Hopewell City Schools to respond appropriately.
Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 will be Teacher Work Days to allow for preparations.
