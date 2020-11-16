Henrico high schooler placed first in Veterans Day Student Essay Contest

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A high school junior from Henrico County placed first in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest.
The essay topic was “An American Who Served in World War II Who Inspires Me.”
The winners were announced at the 64th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond and live-streamed on social media.
Matthew Miscikowski, an 11th grader at Deep Run High School in Henrico, was the winner in the high school category. He received a $200 gift card.
Miscikowski’s essay profiled his grandfather, Michael Troyanoski. Andrew Heare is his teacher.
The annual contest was open to middle and high school age students throughout Virginia in public or private schools or homeschooled.
Governor Ralph Northam, who served as the keynote speaker at the 64th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony, personally congratulated both student essay contest winners at the Virginia War Memorial.
The winner in the middle school category was Niamh Moreno, a 7th grader at The Basilica School of St. Mary in Alexandria.
“We are so proud of our essay contest winners and all of the students that participated this year,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “Education and preserving history for future generations are tenets of our mission here at the Virginia War Memorial.”
The winning essays are posted online on the Virginia War Memorial Foundation website.
